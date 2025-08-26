Blackpool’s Ride The Lights kicked off tonight letting families and cyclists enjoy a traffic-free preview of the Illuminations.

Blackpool’s much-loved Ride The Lights got under way tonight as cyclists, families and scooters took to the six-mile Promenade for a free, traffic-free preview of this year’s Illuminations.

The event began at 7pm and will run until 10pm with the Promenade closed to vehicles from 6pm until 10.30pm, giving everyone a safe and magical evening to enjoy the lights at their leisure.

Riders were encouraged to join at either the Starr Gate or Red Bank Road gateways and travel the route at their own pace.

The event held just three days before the official Illuminations Switch-On offered participants the first chance to glimpse new additions to the world-famous display. Among the highlights were sections of illuminated roadway artwork, vibrant light features, and colourful installations set to become key attractions of the 2025 season.

More large-scale displays, including towering sculptures and a dramatic projection onto the Blackpool Tower, will be unveiled as the season progresses, promising even more spectacle for visitors later in the year.

Tonight’s ride wasn’t just about the lights. Many participants turned the evening into a celebration, arriving in costumes, dressing up their bikes and even raising money for local charities.

The mix of families, children, seasoned cyclists and visitors gave the event a carnival-like atmosphere along the seafront.

Volunteers and marshals were stationed along the route to keep riders safe and ensure everything ran smoothly while crowds gathered at key points to cheer on those taking part.

Council leader Cllr Lynn Williams praised the event, describing it as a unique highlight of the town’s calendar, she said: “Ride The Lights is a fabulous event that is unique to Blackpool.

“Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights? It’s a brilliant chance for both locals and visitors to head to the seafront with their families and enjoy a truly magical experience.”

Ride The Lights marks the start of the build-up to the Illuminations season, which has again been extended until January 4, 2026.

Tomorrow night, Trinity Hospice will host its annual Night Run from the Tower Festival Headland, before the attention turns to Friday’s Switch-On celebration.

With headline performances and the official lighting-up moment it promises to be one of the most exciting weekends in Blackpool’s calendar - the perfect start to a glittering season of lights and entertainment.