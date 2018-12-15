Revealed: Best and worst drivers on the Fylde coast

Have your say

The areas where people have the most and least points on their licence have been revealed - and Fylde is among the worst offenders.

New data from the DVLA has revealed that some 7.3 per cent of people in the area have been penalised, making it the joint ninth worst place for points in Britain.

According to the DVLA, Fylde has 4,375 drivers with 3 points on their licence, 1,014 drivers with 6 points, and 15 drivers with 12 points. The total number of points collected was 5,726.

Blackpool drivers are among the most cautious on the Fylde coast, with 5.8 per cent of people having received points.

However, this percentage is still higher than the majority of local authorities in Britain.

Some 5,794 drivers in Blackpool have 3 points on their licence. 1,632 drivers have 6 points, and 50 drivers have 12, adding up to a total of 8,096 points.

Wyre drivers have collected 7,375 points on their licences, representing 6.7 per cent of the population.



5,592 Wyre drivers have 3 points on their licence, 1,325 drivers have 6 points, and 32 drivers have 12.

In all three areas, the percentage of people penalised for their driving was higher than anywhere else in Lancashire.

Places where the most people have points

1. Blaby, Leicestershire - 39.0 per cent

2. Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria - 18.9 per cent

3. Babergh, Suffolk - 10.0 per cent

4. South Oxfordshire - 8.2 per cent

5. Christchurch, Dorset - 7.9 per cent

6. Kettering, Northamptonshire - 7.7 per cent

7. South Buckinghamshire - 7.6 per cent

8. Blaenau Gwent, Wales - 7.5 per cent

9. South Somerset - 7.3 per cent

10. Fylde, Lancashire - 7.3 per cent

Places where people have the fewest points

1. Ashfield, Nottinghamshire - 0.0 per cent

2. Birmingham, West Midlands - 0.6 per cent

3. Lincoln - 1.2 per cent

4. City of London - 1.2 per cent

5. Basildon, Essex - 1.3 per cent

6. Harborough, Leicestershire - 1.3 per cent

7. Blackburn with Darwen, Lancashire - 1.5 per cent

8. Barking & Dagenham, London - 1.6 per cent

9. Tower Hamlets, London - 1.8 per cent

10. Barnet, London - 1.9 per cent