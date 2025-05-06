Revamp to get underway at Bispham pub and restaurant Mangiamo at The Squirrel
The work will get underway at Mangiamo at The Squirrel, Bispham Road,, on Monday (May 12), when the venue will be closed to the public, and it will reopen two days later on Wednesday (May 14).
Although known for years as The Squirrel Hotel, the pub saw new owner Paul Johnson and his team take over in September, and he announced that the all-new restaurant would be called Mangiamo (Italian for Let’s Eat), with a completely new, Mediterranean -style menu.
However, the whole pub is now called Mangiamo at The Squirrel, Bispham.
A spokesman at the pub said: “On Monday May 12 we will be taking the time to smarten up the bar, replace all the cellar equipment and change some of the products.
“It’s all in aid of our commitment to have the nicest draught beer in the area. Watch out for the introduction of cask.There will be one or two other surprises around the pub too!”
He added: “We regret having to close for two days but it will be worth it when we reopen!”
