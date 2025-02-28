A Poulton bar is seeking retrospective planning permission for a change of use of land to allow it to continue with its outdoor drinking area - and the application is to be dealt with next week.

Wine bar Cavo, one of several bars on busy Breck Road, also seeks permission for a canopy on the site.

The application is due to go before Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday March 5 at the request of ward councillor, Pete Le Marinel.

The proposals, put forward on behalf of applicant Mr C Lambe, are for the retrospective change of use of the land to the rear of the site for use as an ancillary outdoor drinking area and the proposed erection of an acoustic glass canopy.

The canopy will run from the rear boundary wall across the garden to the rear annex wall of 18 Breck Road, measuring approx. 10.4m by 7.0m and covering the majority of the area furthest north within the outdoor area.

It will be angled, reducing in height from 3m high at the opening to 2m in height at the rear.

An uncovered outdoor area to the south of the yard will be lowered by approximately 1 metre, making it flush with the level of the entrance door of the building.

A report by Wyre’s planning officer stated: “ The property is used as a bar and there is a yard to the rear which is currently used as an area for outdoor drinking.

“The site is within the town centre and the primary shopping area as identified in the Wyre Local Plan.

“It is also within Poulton-Le-Fylde Conservation Area. This section of Breck Road is made up of other commercial premises including a number of bars and restaurants. To the rear is Prudy Hill which is a small residential street.”

The application is being recommended for approval, with a number of conditions, including noise mitigation measures.