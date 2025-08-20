Retrospective planning permission is sought for hangars at St Michaels Airfield | Google

The operators of a small airfield in a rural Lancashire village are seeking retrospective planning permission for the retention of two existing hangars to store microlight aircraft.

Sign up to our Retro newsletter and take a trip down memory lane with The Gazette Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application relates to St Michaels Airfield at St Michaels Road in Bilsborrow, which is a family-run enterprise

A planning statement from Banks Chartered Surveyors, for the applicants, said: “St Michaels Airfield operates throughout the year, offering landing strips that enable aircraft to take off and land safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retrospective planning permission is sought for hangars at St Michaels Airfield | Google

“All aircraft are securely stored within on-site hangars when not in use.

“The airfield provides storage facilities for both Flex Wing and Fixed Wing microlight aircraft. Historically, Flex Wing aircraft were more prevalent; however, recent advancements have led to an increase in Fixed Wing microlight aircraft.

“These newer models require larger storage buildings, as their wings can no longer be folded to fit within more compact structures.

“This operational change underpins the requirement for the new, larger hangars proposed within this application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application site benefits from excellent visual screening, as it is situated behind substantial soil banks that form part of the river flood defences. The site is set within a wider agricultural landscape on all sides and is not overlooked by any residential properties.”

The statement adds: “The applicant has ensured that the hangars have the least impact on the openness and visual amenity of the surrounding landscape.

"The hangars will not have a material or unacceptable impact on the openness and visual amenity of the surrounding area due to the hangars being sited in its proposed location, clear from visual receptors.”