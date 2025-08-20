Retrospective planning permission sought for microlight hangars at rural Lancashire airfield

By Richard Hunt
Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 13:52 BST
Retrospective planning permission is sought for hangars at St Michaels Airfieldplaceholder image
Retrospective planning permission is sought for hangars at St Michaels Airfield | Google
The operators of a small airfield in a rural Lancashire village are seeking retrospective planning permission for the retention of two existing hangars to store microlight aircraft.

The application relates to St Michaels Airfield at St Michaels Road in Bilsborrow, which is a family-run enterprise

A planning statement from Banks Chartered Surveyors, for the applicants, said: “St Michaels Airfield operates throughout the year, offering landing strips that enable aircraft to take off and land safely.

“All aircraft are securely stored within on-site hangars when not in use.

“The airfield provides storage facilities for both Flex Wing and Fixed Wing microlight aircraft. Historically, Flex Wing aircraft were more prevalent; however, recent advancements have led to an increase in Fixed Wing microlight aircraft.

“These newer models require larger storage buildings, as their wings can no longer be folded to fit within more compact structures.

“This operational change underpins the requirement for the new, larger hangars proposed within this application.

“The application site benefits from excellent visual screening, as it is situated behind substantial soil banks that form part of the river flood defences. The site is set within a wider agricultural landscape on all sides and is not overlooked by any residential properties.”

The statement adds: “The applicant has ensured that the hangars have the least impact on the openness and visual amenity of the surrounding landscape.

"The hangars will not have a material or unacceptable impact on the openness and visual amenity of the surrounding area due to the hangars being sited in its proposed location, clear from visual receptors.”

