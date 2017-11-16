Retiring Colin set to carry on crying

Town crier Colin Ballard could carry on in some capacity after all, following the earlier announcement of his intended retirement.

Colin, whose familiar tones have echoed across Lytham and St Annes for the last six years, originally had his sights set on a clean break in time for his 70th birthday in March.

But as St Annes Town Council awaits the outcome of a bid to recruit a successor, Colin has admitted he is set to carry on with appointments in Lytham for the foreseeable future - and says he is happy if that is the case as looks to lighten his workload.

Colin said: “My appointment in December 2011 was as joint town crier to the Manor of Lytham and St Annes Town Council and may well prove to be unique position.”

Colin will proclaim the 70th wedding anniversary of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Lytham on Monday and also be present at the upcoming festive lights switch ons in Lytham, Ansdell and St Annes as well as the third annual Victoria Festival in St Annes on December 2 and 3.

Deadline for applications for the unpaid role of town crier to St Annes Town Council is Friday and an audition for applications has been pencilled in for November 27.

But by Tuesday of this week, there had been no applications.

An application pack is at www.stanneonthesea-tc.gov.uk or from the Town Council in St George’s Road.