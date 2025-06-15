Resort man in maintenance dispute over seafront flats

Nick Tostevin is in maintenance dispute over seafront flats | National World

A resident in one of Blackpool’s most prominent blocks of flats is in dispute with the management committee over maintenance of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Tostevin, who lives on the eighth floor of Regents Court, North Shore, claims the management committee is not using funds available to maintain the building to an acceptable standard.

Now he is not paying the maintenance charge and says he wants to make his point in court to get things done, claiming part of the building could be unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Tostevin is in maintenance dispute over seafront flats | National World

But this is disputed by the management committee, who say the building is well maintained and he is making trouble because he is in debt with the maintenance charges and refuses to pay it.

Although Mr Tostevin owns his own flat, all 40-plus residents must pay the maintenance charge each year which help towards costs of the building’s upkeep. He says this is now £1,500 a year.

Mr Tostevin, 59, says he bought his corner flat, which has spectacular views of the North Shore coast, for £94,000 back in 2019.

The corridors and gardens on the site are neat and well maintained, but he says some other aspects of the building aren’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water leaking in

He said: “I love the flat and the views, which are better than those in most hotels in Blackpool. I love living in this town and I don't want to sell the flat.

Regents Court in North Shore, Blackpool | Nationall World

“I just want the building itself to be maintained in a better way. Look at the ceiling around my window - the paint is flaking off and I need a bucket in the window to catch the drips when it rains.

“I can’t use the light in the ceiling above the bed because the electrics there don’t work.

“That’s due to the water leaking in from the joists above the windows. I think that sort of infrastructure work should be paid for as part of the maintenance fee we are all supposed to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not being done. The stairwell is a corncern to me - when it rains water gets onto the steps. I think Blackpool Council should take a look to ensure it’s all safe.”

However, Mr Tostevin, a retired painter, decorator and delivery driver, admits he is not paying the maitenance charge and is in debt with it.

The ceiling in Nick Tostevin's flat | NMJational World

He said: “It is part of my protest. I want them to take me to court so I can raise these points and try and get something done about it.”

Claims disputed

But Stuart Reynolds, one of the committee members, says there are a string of contractors who carry out the work that is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says Mr Tostevin is making trouble because of the dispute over the money he owes in payments and says this is the subject of a county court summons.

After providing a list of contractor names, he said: “We employ one full time maintenance engineer on site five days per week and have different contractors in roof works, lifts maintenance, water tanks maintenance, plumbing and drainage, fire protection and accountancy work - and many more ancillary contractors.

“We are professional people and maintain the flats well and have the backing of the other people living in the flats - except Mr Tostevin.

"If he had told us about his ceiling we would have tried to help."