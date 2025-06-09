A leading Blackpool councillor has accused the Government of leaving the Fylde coast out in the cold in favour of big cities after its latest multibillion-pound transport investment.

Councillor Paul Galley, the leader of Blackpool Council’s Conservative opposition group, says Labour’s big infrastructure funding announcements amounted to a "two tier funding system designed to invest in big cities at the expense of places like Blackpool.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has unveiled over £14 billion in funding for tram, train, and bus upgrades across England – but the latest initiative is only in areas governed by metro mayors.

Funding includes £2.5bn for Greater Manchester's tram extension, £1.6bn for Liverpool City Region improvements, and £1.8bn for a new Metro link between Newcastle and Sunderland.

However, Coun Galley said key transport schemes on the Fylde coast – such as the long-awaited Fleetwood to Poulton Tram-Train link and the passing loop on the Blackpool South rail line – had been overlooked.

The member for Anchorsholme said: “Blackpool and the Fylde coast is being ignored by Westminster.

“While we see billions pouring into Manchester, Liverpool, and Birmingham, our vital local projects remain stuck on the drawing board.

“This isn’t just about fairness – it’s about unlocking opportunities for our residents, improving connectivity for businesses, and creating jobs.”

The Fleetwood Tram-Train project, which would reconnect Fleetwood to the national rail network and ease congestion on local roads, has been a long-term aspiration for the region.

The Blackpool South line passing loop, meanwhile, is vital for delivering a more frequent and reliable service between Blackpool, Lytham, and Preston – but still lacks government backing

Coun Galley added “When the Government got rid of Levelling Up and focussed on elected Mayors, I feared this would happen, the message from Government is clear: unless you’re in a mayoral area, your community doesn’t count.

“It’s time for our town to be treated equally – with the same level of investment and ambition seen elsewhere in the North and it should not depend on us having an elected Mayor.”

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment at Blackpool Council, said: “We’re extending and improving our journey times, including those vital routes to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. and with the money we have received we can improve our infrastructure.”.

But Coun Galley says funding is also needed for the larger scale transport schemes on the coast.