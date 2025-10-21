Concerned residents on the Fylde coast are trying to raise concrens over the siting of a 20 metre high telephone mast close to a high school.

Concerned residents on the Fylde coast are trying to raise concerns over the siting of a 20 metre high telephone mast close to a high school.

The structure is earmarked for an area of Albany Road in Ansdell, close to Lytham St Annes High School.

The mast proposals are listed under ‘permitted development’, which means certain applications don't need to apply for planning permission from the loca; authority.

However, Fylde council has written to nearby residents asking for their views by the deadline of Thursday October 30.

Although the mast cannot be refused, residents can have their say over certain factors, even including the precise location.

The wording of the application entails prior approval for erection of a 20 metre high telecommunications mast accommodating 9 antennas and 2 dishes with 6 ground-based equipment cabinets.

it includes associated ancillary work thereto pursuant to Schedule 2 Part 16 of the Town & Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) Location grass verge on south side of Albany Road, Ansdell.

One concerned Asndell resident, Kathleen Hatton, 75, is keen to get the message across that residents can have their say about the matter.

Kathleen, 75, said: “We believe this one is to be placed on the grass verge directly outside Lytham St Annes High school, one of the biggest schools in Lancashire.

“The positioning will be directly outside the area where pupils enter and leave the school. It will be on a very busy road, alongside a heavy populated pavement.

“There are residential houses directly across the road. As residents we have already endured all the work/labour/heavy vehicles involved with the erection of the new school but now this!

“I understand it is to be 20metres - higher than the new school building - and this will be an absolute eyesore. If it is positioned there, it will aesthetically affect the whole community and be a real blot on the landscape.

“The mass surely could be placed somewhere more discreet and less populated.”

The letter from Fylde council tells residents: “We are writing to you as a potentially interested party. If you have any views on the proposals please make them known.

“Thi is not an application for planning permission, and as a result the scope of the matters that can be considered in the council’s decision is more limited than if it were an application for planning permission.

“The factors that can be considered vary according to the type of development involved, but are likely to be restricted to matters of siting, design or external appearance of the development, and other limited factors dependent on the type of proposal.

“Any correspondance you submit will be taken into account as part of the decision-making process, although you should be aware that we are obliged to make planning files, including correspondence received, available for public inspection..”

Residents can make their views via email to: [email protected]; or in writing to the Development Management Team, Fylde Borough Council, Town Hall, St Annes FY8 1LW by October 30.