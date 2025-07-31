Residents invited to transform their streets into safe play zones

Play Streets are transforming ordinary roads into vibrant community spaces by temporarily closing them to traffic and opening them up for children’s play and neighbourly connection.

Imagine your street transformed into a safe, traffic-free zone filled with laughter, games, and neighbours coming together - that’s exactly what these play streets will offer.

Play Streets are temporary road closures that allow children to play freely and safely right outside their homes.

It’s a simple idea from Blackpool Council with a big impact: neighbours get to know each other, kids stay active and the whole community benefits from a fun, shared space and best of all it’s completely free.

Since the launch of the scheme in Blackpool, Play Streets have brought joy to families across the town.

Play streets in Blackpool. | Blackpool Council

Roads like Clevedon Road, Enfield Road, Clifford Road, Richmond Road, Bedford Road, Woburn Road and Chesterfield Road have already hosted successful events and more are planned throughout the year.

The concept is simple: residents apply to close their street to through-traffic for a few hours, allowing the space to be used for play, games and socialising.

Whether it’s hopscotch, bike rides, skipping ropes or just chatting with neighbours over a cuppa, Play Streets offer something for everyone.

You don’t need any special equipment or experience to organise a Play Street - just a willingness to bring people together and create a safe place for children to enjoy being outdoors.

Blackpool Council makes it easy to apply and provides the support you need to get started.

A spokesperson from Blackpool Council said: “We’re working with the local community to bring the fun back to the streets!

“The events allow children to make friends, have fun, and learn and gain independence, all while enjoying the fresh air and freedom of outside play. They are an effective way to promote active lifestyles and safer streets.

“Applications must be submitted at least 8 weeks before the date of the first event so we have time to review it. Please note, Play Street road closures can only be requested for up to 3 hours.”

So why not bring the fun to your doorstep? A Play Street can help build stronger, more connected communities while giving children the freedom to play safely in the fresh air.

Ready to make your street a Play Street? Visit 👉 www.blackpool.gov.uk/PlayStreets to learn more and apply online today.