Residents and businesses are invited to public sessions to view detailed plans for Pier Link and Garden Street, shaping the next phase of St Annes town centre.

Public engagement sessions will take place at St Annes Town Hall on October 15 and October 16 from 3–6pm, giving the community an opportunity to see detailed plans, ask questions, and provide feedback on two key schemes.

The sessions will focus on the Pier Link and Garden Street improvement projects, which are set to begin in early 2026.

Residents and businesses will have their chance to influence a further two major projects that will transform how people experience St Annes town centre | Google

Both are designed to enhance connections between the seafront, town centre and Ashton Gardens, making it easier for visitors to navigate the area and enjoy its shops, cafes, and attractions.

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “These sessions are about listening to our community and ensuring that our projects deliver what St Annes really needs.

“We want residents to see the detailed plans, understand the timelines and feel confident that their town centre is getting the investment and attention it deserves.”

The Garden Street scheme aims to transform the area into a vibrant gateway linking Ashton Gardens with the recently refurbished Square.

Meanwhile, the Pier Link project will create an inviting route between the seafront and town centre, addressing a long-standing challenge highlighted by local businesses.

Fylde Council says these improvements are intended to boost footfall, support local businesses, and create attractive spaces where residents and visitors want to spend time.

Residents can view the plans at the drop-in sessions or submit questions via [email protected].