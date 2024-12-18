Residents in Poulton advised to be vigilant after a spate of house burglaries

Residents in Poulton have been advised by police to be vigilant after a spate of house burglaries in the town over the weekend.

Police say householders should take extra precautions about securing their properties.

Police have advised resudents in Poulton to be vigilant after burglaries spate | Lancashire Police

Wyre PCSO Denise Creighton, of the Poulton Neighbourhood Police Team, offered the advice in a mesafe to residents.

She said: “Unfortunately, there has been a spate of burglaries in the Poulton area over the weekend.

“Please ensure that you keep your properties secure including outbuildings, keeping ring doorbells fully charged and set alarms if going away.”