Seafront residents have a chance to view the two preferred mural designs which will help improve the appearance of a controversial works compound earmarked for Little Bispham.

There will be two drop-in sessions this week which will give people affected by developments a chance to have their say on the two ‘final’ designs voted for aftera previous consultation.

The construction compound will serve the ongoing coastal defence work currently being undertaken at Anchorsholme by contractor Balfour Beatty and is to be sited on the seafront, just south of Little Bispham tram station.

Feeeling blue: How a previously erected works compound looks without the mural design pledged for the latest site at Little Bispham | National World

Despite a campaign to challenge the compound proposals, an application to site it on the seafront land was given the go ahead by Blackpool Council’s planning committee in June.

Councillors agreed that although they sympathised with the residents, who highlighted concerns about noise, dust, light and loss of view, the need for the coastal defence project was the bigger priority.

The campaigners had suggested a number of alternative sites which they believed were more suitable, including the retention of current compound at Jubileee Gardens in Cleveleys.

A pevious works compound, deemed too small for the current project, is still in place after several years, still surrounded by unsightly blue fencing, The mural scheme aims to offer a visual improvement on how the older site looks.

Norbreck councillor Julie Sloman, who has been supporting residents and spoke out at the planning committee, said: “I really hope residents will be able to go to either of the sessions this week.

“It’s so important they have the final say and their voices are heard, which sadly we don't feel has been the case so far.”

Residents who campaigned against the compound, earmarked for this seafromt site | National World

Where and when are the sessions?

The session will take place at the Brew Cafe, in Anchorsholme Park, on Thursday August 21 from 4.pm to 7.00pm and on Friday August 22,

at 1pm to 4pm.

Cllr Soman added: “Balfour Beatty have analysed the responses to the compound engagement events held in July. The preferred option was the gradient design.

“Out of the three gradient design options, two themes were most popular – sky/sea/grass and sky/sea/beach. They have been developing four design options based on this preference.

“They wrote to residents to invite them to this engagement event at Brew Café where they can share their views on the final four designs.

“Hopefully there will be a good turn-out.”