Residents demand clampdown on controversial 6G poles across Fylde towns

Communities across Fylde are voicing growing frustration over the sudden appearance of tall 6G Wi-Fi poles in residential areas, with residents in Kirkham, Wesham, Wrea Green and Poulton raising serious concerns about the lack of consultation, visual impact and planning oversight.

Over recent weeks locals have reported poles being installed with little or no warning -sometimes just metres from homes or along prominent streets. Many say they only became aware of the work when equipment began arriving and foundations were already being dug.

A local resident from Kirkham said: “It just appeared overnight. No letters, no planning notices - nothing. If they can put one here, they can put one anywhere.”

Fylde residents call for a clampdown on controversial 6G Wi-Fi poles. This is a recent pole installed on Marsden Street in Kirkham by BRSK. | Paul Fairhurst

The backlash centres on a planning loophole intended to support rural broadband expansion which allows telecommunications infrastructure to be installed without full planning permission in remote areas.

However, residents say the rule is being misused in clearly built up communities where the need for improved access is far less urgent.

A resident from Wesham said: “This isn’t the countryside - it’s a busy town with schools, homes and businesses. How is this even allowed? It feels like a complete disregard for the people who live here.”

In Wrea Green villagers worry the towering grey poles will spoil the area’s character and affect property values, while in Poulton, residents say the lack of transparency has caused confusion and mistrust.

Fylde residents call for clampdown on controversial 6G Wi-Fi poles. Fylde MP Andrew Snowdon with local Councillors and residents in Poulton where dozens of the poles were installed last year. | Paul Fairhurst

While the issue has sparked national interest locals are calling for immediate intervention. Fylde MP Andrew Snowden has supported the community’s pushback, saying the loophole is being “blatantly exploited” and demanding the government take swifter action to stop what he described as “back-door development.”

Residents are now being encouraged to report any installations they believe may not have followed proper process and continue raising awareness through local councillors and neighbourhood forums.

Another resident said: “There’s nothing wrong with improving digital access, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of proper oversight and respect for our communities.”

As pressure mounts people across Fylde say they won’t stop speaking out until their streets and their voices are properly protected.