Residents' health complaints over Fleetwood landfill stink include include nosebleeds, council hears
The latest progress on efforts to tackle the problem smell coming from Fleetwood’ landfill site at Jameson Road was outlined at Wyre’s full council meeting on Thursday.
Councillors heard there had been a “fruitful” meeting with the operators of the site, Transwaste Ltd.
Coun Lorriane Beavers, the Fleetwood councillor who is playing a leading role in tackling the issue, said: “ There was a fruitful meeting with Transwaste, the Environment Agency and council representatives.
“But we can’t afford to relax too much - the stink has been horrendou today.
“Just when we thought we were making progress, it comes back ferociously and it was bad until teatime tonight.
“People are now going to their doctors with nosebleeds and headaches.”
Coun Roger Berry, the Neighbourhood Services andCommunity Safety Portfolio Holder, said: “Yes, it was a fruitful meeting, with Coun Bowen and myself and the other relevant parties.
“This is affecting business as well as residents and we don’t want them to lose trade.
“We will set up a community liaison group, via a website, and residents can get their concerns across to the council.”
Coun Berry reminded councillors that the Environment Agency had served notice onTranswaste to sort out the issues at the site by May 15.
The operators are required to install a temporary cap on the problematic area to further reduce landfill emissions and control odour.
The capping is expected to be in place by the date in question.
