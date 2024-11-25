Residents blast Fylde Council over controversial windfarm cable project

Residents in Fylde say the borough council could have done more to raise awareness and challenge controversial plans to site windfarm cables and substations across the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed development involves undersea cables landing near Blackpool Airport and running underground to two substations between Kirkham and Newton, before continuing underground and beneath the River Ribble to Penwortham.

Last week the Planning Inspectorate announced it had accepted an application for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to connect two planned wind farms in the Irish Sea to the national grid at the Penwortham Substation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that the Inspectorate has accepted the project for examinanation , a process now underway and which can take up to six months before a recommendation report is given to the Secretary of State, who then has three months to issue a decision.

Fylde Council condemned the lack of community engagement in respect of the Morgan and Morecambe Offshore Wind Farms: Transmission Assets project and issued a number of objections.

Residents have raised issues over plans for to construct windfarm infrastructure across land in the Fylde. | Third party

But residents said the council’s concerns were too little, too late.

There have been ongoing concerns that the project will cause massive disruption across Fylde and may even result in livelihoods being lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protest group ‘Against the Wind Farm Onshore Cable and Substation Plans across the Fylde’ has battled to raise awareness of the issues.

Andrew John said: “I didn't see the council doing anything to raise awareness of the public consultation.

“Most councillors I contacted at the time were uninterested or unaware.”

Gillian Fielding said: “Nothing but silence from FBC. I’ve been giving you (the council) feedback for the past 12 months, it’s probably too late now to care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Leeming said: “It's a shame that Fylde Council didn't make their voices heard before now about this.

“Many local people have been involved with trying to raise awareness and fight these proposals with very little support from the majority of our local councillors - with some exceptions.

“It seems they have realised there is a rising swell of opinion in opposition now people can see what this is going to mean for the Fylde.”

Eric Dunn said: “As our council you should have our back but you now need to get your fingers out and try and stop this horrendous blot on the landscape when there are other less obtrusive routes available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is not yet a done deal, with more steps to go before a final decision.

Phil Humpheys aimed at previous MP Mark Menzies, vlasting: “Let's not forget the equally useless voice of the previous MP for Fylde.

“It's also quite interesting how quiet most of the so-called green campaigners are regarding an 'offshore' wind farm that'll create ‘onshore’ groundworks equal to a six-lane highway, lasting almost seven years.

“A perfect storm of ineptitude and rank hypocrisy.“

But William Fisher stated: “Just let them get on with it. The energy is much needed and the sooner they start the sooner it’s done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Council says it has made a stand against the scheme and has objected to the proposed connection for a number of reasons, including the potential impact of the project on agricultural land, the visual impact of the extremely large substations that would be required and the widespread disturbance that would be created during the construction phase.

The Morgan element of the scheme is to be developed under a joint venture between bp and EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG.

The Morecambe side is under a joint venture between Cobra and Flotation Energy.

BP says both projects have the combined potential to generate up to 2GW.

For futher details on the timeline, visit https://national-infrastructure-consenting.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/EN020032