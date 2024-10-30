Planners have reined in proposals for a stable block to house Blackpool's famous landau horses on a residential street, despite the area's history for keeping the animals.

Daniel Simmons had hoped to keep four horses, which are used to pull the carriages along the Promenade, at the rear of a property on Daggers Hall Lane in Marton.

One of Blackpool's landau horses pictured on the Promenade | National World

He had sought planning permission for stables at 25 Daggers Hall Lane after using premises next door at number 27 for the past 16 years. But the sale of that property has forced him to seek a new site for his horses and carriages.

However Blackpool Council planners have thrown out an application seeking permission for the scheme, ruling it is out of keeping with the residential area despite support from neighbours.

Nine residents had written to the council backing the plans, but there had been four objections including from the council's Environmental Protection department with concerns including noise, smells and the risk of attracting vermin.

The site proposed for the stables at 25 Daggers Hall Lane | Google Maps

In his own submission to the council, Mr Simmons said: "Horses and landaus have been at number 27 for over 30 years without a single complaint, myself working at the property for Mrs Marriott for over 15 years. The proposed stables mirrors that of the existing building with the horses being on the exact same wall."

A resident writing in support of the plans adds they were "in keeping with the area and history of the lane" where seaside donkeys had previously been kept.

The application had sought permission for four stables, a tack store and storage for the landaus while maintaining some residential use.

The horses would only be kept in the stables during the holiday season, with two horses taken out each day on rotation between 9am and 7pm.

However council planners said concerns had been raised about noise and smells emanating from the stables which they said would "have a detrimental impact on the residential character of the local area".

They said the proposals represented over development of the site and there had "been no evidence submitted to suggest that the stables supporting the business could not be provided elsewhere in a more suitable location."