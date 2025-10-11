Rescue helicopter forced to stand down during Blackpool sea rescue after 'laser attack'
Blackpool RNLI volunteers were called out by HM Coastguard and Lancashire Police following reports of concern for the welfare of a person seen entering the sea near Manchester Square at around 11.07pm on Friday.
Both of Blackpool’s D-class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan, were launched immediately to begin searching in challenging conditions, with a high tide expected in the early hours.
As the search continued, HM Coastguard helicopter Rescue 936 from Caernarfon arrived on scene at around 12.20am to assist.
However, the crew were forced to stand off for around 40 minutes after being hit by a laser directed from the shore - a criminal offence that can cause serious eye injuries or temporary blindness.
While police and Coastguard patrols investigated the laser incident, Blackpool’s RNLI crews continued their search patterns, deploying parachute flares to illuminate the area.
The all-weather lifeboat from Lytham St Annes RNLI also joined the operation.
Despite an extensive search lasting several hours, no one was found
The Blackpool RNLI teams were stood down at 2.45am, with the Lytham St Annes crew stood down shortly after 4am.
Steve Fitzgerald, Blackpool RNLI Chair and Lifeboat Press Officer, condemned the laser attack, saying: “It beggars belief that anyone would target a Search and Rescue helicopter to prevent them doing their lifesaving task, whilst also being a very real danger to the flying crew.”
He added that the helicopter’s deployment had been “essential” to support the lifeboat crews during the difficult search.
Blackpool Police are continuing enquiries into both the missing person report and the laser incident.
The RNLI has reminded the public that if they see anyone in difficulty or anything of concern along the coast, they should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.