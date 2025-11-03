Sweet rescue pups dressed up for a Halloween fundraiser in Stanley Park, in aid of Blackpool’s RSPCA shelter.

Dogs and their owners braved the rain for a special walk around Stanley Park - and were invited to dress up for the occasion.

Pups of all breeds and sizes joined in with the ‘Howl-o-ween’ walkies on Saturday morning, despite the ‘ruff’ weather.

Keira tracey and Eski dressed as Beauty and the Beast during a charity walk for RSPCA Longview Centre. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | NATIONAL WORLD / LUCINDA HERBERT

Forever homes for rescue dogs

The event, organised by RSPCA Longview, was even attended by several dogs that had previously been rescued by the Blackpool centre and now have their forever homes - including 18 month old Martha, pictured, who was adopted this year.

Bentley guards the treat buckets at Stanley Park during a charity dog walk. Bentley was adopted in 2023 from Longview RSPCA. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | NATIONAL WORLD / LUCINDA HERBERT

Hannah Mainds, CEO of RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancashire, said: "Bringing the local dog walking community together is something that we are so pleased to have the platform to do, especially as we were able to reconnect with some of our previous residents who are now thriving with their new families.

Dogs ‘having a blast’ with new families

The dogs are having a blast, reminding us that they love to be outside, come rain or shine.

18 month old Martha was adopted this year, after being rescued by Longview RSPCA branch. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | NATIONAL WORLD / LUCINDA HERBERT

We are really proud of the work we do, rehoming local animals, and this Howlowe'en marked the end of our annual Adoptober rehoming campaign.

This year, we have rehomed 18 animals in the month of October and four out into foster care; nothing makes us feel more fulfilled than giving our sweet animals a second chance."

To find out more about RSPCA’s Blackpool rescue centre, or to rehome an animal, visit https://www.rspcablackpool.org.uk/

Watch the video above to learn more about RSPCA Longview rescue shelter.