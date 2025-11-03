Rescue dogs from RSPCA Blackpool dress up for Halloween reunion walk on Stanley Park on rainy weekend
Dogs and their owners braved the rain for a special walk around Stanley Park - and were invited to dress up for the occasion.
Pups of all breeds and sizes joined in with the ‘Howl-o-ween’ walkies on Saturday morning, despite the ‘ruff’ weather.
Forever homes for rescue dogs
The event, organised by RSPCA Longview, was even attended by several dogs that had previously been rescued by the Blackpool centre and now have their forever homes - including 18 month old Martha, pictured, who was adopted this year.
Hannah Mainds, CEO of RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancashire, said: "Bringing the local dog walking community together is something that we are so pleased to have the platform to do, especially as we were able to reconnect with some of our previous residents who are now thriving with their new families.
Dogs ‘having a blast’ with new families
The dogs are having a blast, reminding us that they love to be outside, come rain or shine.
We are really proud of the work we do, rehoming local animals, and this Howlowe'en marked the end of our annual Adoptober rehoming campaign.
This year, we have rehomed 18 animals in the month of October and four out into foster care; nothing makes us feel more fulfilled than giving our sweet animals a second chance."
To find out more about RSPCA’s Blackpool rescue centre, or to rehome an animal, visit https://www.rspcablackpool.org.uk/