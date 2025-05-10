Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A landfill site which has attracted thousands of complaints over a vile chemical stench falls within air quality safety standards, according to a new report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transwaste, the company which runs the Jameson Road Landfill site, says the report from the Environment Agency (EA) directly contradicts claims made by objectors that they are being poisoned.

But the findings have been slammed by furious residents who say the study does not include any research into the impact on people’s health and does not take into account peak levels of chemical release at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners against the odorous Jmesson Road landfill site | National World

The EA report is based on the findings of its monitoring period of the site, from May last year until March this year.

It found that levels of chemicals in the air around the site - hydrogen sulphide, sulphur dioxide and methane - were within safety standards set by the World Health Organisation WHO).

Residents in Fleetwood, as well as in neighbouring areas such as Thonoin, Clevekeys, Over Wyre and even Bispham, have complained bitterly abut the stench, likened to rotten eggs.

Some say they have suffered nosebleeds, breathing problems, severe headaches and streaming eyes, and that they're not able to open their windows in summer because of the stink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complaints last year led to EA closely monitoring the site and suspending the activities of the landfill operations on two occasions.

An Environmental Agency repot says the Jameson Road landfill site meets Worl Health Organisation air safety standards | Third party

Tranwaste said the report dismisses claims made by a minority of objectors who have suggested there is a link between the site’s operations and air quality issues.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The monitoring results show that all levels are well below WHO and UK advisory and regulatory safety levels. This clear scientific evidence counters the misleading scare stories promoted by some local activists and should offer peace of mind to the wider community.”

Transwaste says it has also commissioned an independent odour monitoring company to conduct daily testing around the site perimeter and at selected receptor locations in nearby communities.. It says this evidence-based approach allows them to track trends, identify causes of concern, and take swift, targeted action where necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was fury in Fleetwood, where long-suffering residents say their complaints are not being taken seriously. They want to see the site shut down for good and say that is the only way the emissions will stop,

Jess Brown, a campaigner against the emissions, said: “This report is absolutely ridiculous, I'm livid with the Environment Agency.

“The study does not contain any actual research into the impact on people’s health. It carries out the study over a two mile radius but rounds the figures up to an average and doesn’t take into account the impact these emissions have at their worst.

“It doesn't include any research into the effects of hydrogen sulfide on people’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea that this research comes to the conclusion that this stinking site meets WHO air standards is an absolute joke. They’re making a mockery of what people are having to live with and just aren’t taking it seriously.”

Following the release of the report, EA said: “We completely understand the impact this landfill has had on the community and we’d like to reassure them that we are maintaining our increased regulatory response. This includes frequent odour checks and regular site inspections.

“A new Air Quality Monitoring Report for Jameson Road landfill, which includes data from 9 May 2024 to 19 March 2025, has now been published.

“We have made it clear that we expect significant improvements to gas infrastructure and close control over the types of waste accepted for operations at the site to continue.”