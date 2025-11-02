Blackpool has long been a vibrant, bustling town attracting visitors with its rich history, iconic landmarks and exciting entertainment.

However, as times change so must the town's infrastructure and amenities to meet modern needs.

Recent discussions about Blackpool's future vision have sparked exciting proposals for transformation with both local residents and businesses sharing their hopes for the town's revival.

From improving public transport to supporting local businesses the ideas coming forward paint a picture of a thriving and refreshed Blackpool.

One of the most popular suggestions is improving the town’s transportation infrastructure.

One local resident on Facebook, Chris Turner said: !NHS dentistry available for all. You did say dream big!”, but it doesn’t stop there.

Another local resident, Carl Woods said: “All the roads with pot holes repaired. Not patched over all done properly.

“A brand new Bus Station and Coach Station.Waterloo/Bond Street all done up so it is basically Cleveleys the sequel.”

Blackpool Transport wants honest views about how it can improve its bus services | Third party

These proposals would undoubtedly improve the town’s overall appeal to both residents and visitors.

Another resident, Neil Watson, said: “Extend the tramway to the Airport and down to Lytham, build a park and ride at the airport so visitors are out of their cars and on the tram, would make a huge difference to traffic in town.”.

Revitalising Blackpool’s key attractions is another strong theme. Resident, Christopher Thompson proposes issuing locals with half-price discount cards for the iconic Piers Tower and other attractions, boosting both tourism and local engagement.

Another local, Richard Wayne Adkin said: “Refurbishment of the Colonnades. Also every business and hotel that has left their property to decay made to tidy it up to a high standard. Basically a massive drive to tidy up the visual standard.”

This initiative would ensure Blackpool maintains its status as a popular tourist destination, with a visually appealing landscape.

An exciting and bold idea comes from Leyton Curtis, who advocates for the reopening of Blackpool Airport and the creation of a concert arena.

He also suggests restoring the derelict areas around the promenade and turning them into vibrant, community-driven spaces for local veterans and small businesses.

He said: “Extend illuminations to Little Bispham and invest in new tableaux and decent lamp post lights, not arty farty stuff.

“Promote high street shops with cheap rents and business rates. Encourage small businesses to start up in Blackpool.. for starters.”

Blackpool’s future is looking promising, with a wide range of ideas aimed at boosting its economy, attracting tourists and providing a better quality of life for its residents.

These forward-thinking suggestions offer a roadmap for how Blackpool can continue to evolve into a thriving, modern seaside destination.