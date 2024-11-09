Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde will be paying their respects this Remembrance Sunday to those lost in times of war.

Members of the public will attend, in addition to serving members of the Armed Forces, veterans’ groups and youth organisations.

Here are the times of the ceremonies to be held aross the coast.

Blackpool

On Sunday (November 10), at the Blackpool War Memorial there will be the two minutes silence, a service and wreath laying ceremony in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country followed by a parade. Below are the planned timings:

10.00am to 10.30am: Parade contingents gather. 10.40am: Civic procession from the Town Hall to the Blackpool War Memorial. 10.55am: Service commences. 11.00am: Two minute silence 11.05am: Wreath laying by civic party, dignitaries, and parading contingents only. 11.30am: Service end and parade forms up11.45am Parade begins12.15am Parade ends

Remembrance Sunday parades and services are beng held across Blackpool and the Fylde coast this weekend. | National World

Wyre Council

A number of Remembrance weekend processions, parades and services will be taking place in the Wyre borough this year.

Leader of Wyre Council Councillor, Michael Vincent, said: “It is an honour to gather together on Remembrance Sunday and have the opportunity to offer our deepest respect and express our eternal gratitude to our veterans past and present.

“Please join us at one of the services to join in and pay your respects.”

Thornton-Cleveleys

Sunday November 10 The ceremony will be held at the cenotaph, Four Lane Ends. Those attending are asked to assemble at the Thornton Little Theatre at 10.15am.

To be attended by: The Mayor of Wyre Coun Jane Preston, the Consort Mr Steven Preston and the Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire and the Youth Mayor of Wyre

Poulton-le-Flyde

Sunday November 10 At the War Memorial, Market Place. Those attending are asked to assemble at 10.45am.

Coun Simon Bridge to attend on the Mayors behalf. Coun Peter Le Marinel to attend as Armed Forces Lead Member. The Chief Executive of Wyre Council Rebecca Huddleston also attending

Bilsborrow

Monday 11 November 2024Service at the War Memorial, Bilsborrow – starts 10.40am. No parade this year.

(The village hall will be open from 10am and parking is available there. Light refreshments will be served in the hall after the service in the hall).

Deputy Mayor Cllr Steve Nicholls to attend on the Mayors behalf

Fleetwood

A previous Remembrance Sunday parade in Fleetwood | National World

Sunday November 10 The ceremony takes place at the Memorial Park, Warrenhurst Road. A Parade assembles at The Kings Own Club, Adelaide Street at 10am. Alternatively the full Parade assembles lower down the route (at the top of Warrenhurst Road) at 10.30am.

Coun Roger Berry (Deputy leader of Wyre Council) to attend on the Mayors behalf

Garstang

Sunday 10 November 10 The parade will assemble 9am at the High Street car park

Rolling procession (9.20am - 9.45am); 9:25am:Parade leaves car park onto High Street; 9:35am: Arrive St. Thomas’ Church; Rolling procession (from 10.20) leading into Full Road closure at War Memorial Park Hill Road j/w Croston Road (10.20am - 11.30am) 10:30am: Service finishes, reform parade outside Church on Church St. 10:40am: Parade from Church to the War Memorial at Park Hill Road j/w Croston Road. Full Road closure at War Memorial at Park Hill Road j/w Croston Road (mini roundabout to be closed to traffic at 10.20) 10.50am: Arrive War Memorial for Wreath Laying etc. 11:30am: Parade & Ceremony disbands. Coun Michael Vincent (Leader of Wyre Council) to attend on the Mayor’s behalf

Preesall

Sunday 10 November 10 Muster on the playing field carpark at 1pm. The parade will move off at 1.15pm down Lancaster road to the cenotaph, for 1.30pm full service and wreath laying. The parade then moves off to St Oswald's for a 2pm service, followed by refreshments in the church hall.

The Mayor of Wyre Coun, Jane Preston and consort, will attend.

Fylde Council

A series of parades and services will be held throughout the borough, providing residents with the opportunity to pay their respects and reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

St Annes

Assemble at the Pier car park at 10:30am. The parade will proceed to the memorial in Ashton Gardens at 10:38am, led by Mayor of Fylde, Coun Karen Henshaw JP.

Lytham

Gather at the Assembly Rooms at 10:30am, with the procession departing at 10:45am. The civic party will be led by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Joanne Gardner.

Kirkham

Assemble on Orders Lane at 1:30pm and move off at 1:45pm. The Remembrance service will commence at the Cenotaph at 2pm, followed by refreshments at the Community Centre.

Led by Mayor Coun Liz Bickerstaffe, assemble at the War Memorial at 10:45am. A service of remembrance will be held, followed by refreshments at Wesham Community Centre.