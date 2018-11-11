Remembrance Day 2018: Fylde coast school pupils honour soldiers who fought in First World War

Youngsters at Stanley Primary School, on Wordsworth Avenue, Marton, dressed in war-time clothes as they commemorated the centenary of the Great War.

It was part of a special history day, ‘Remembering the War’, involving a number of different lessons and activities.

Year five pupils at Stanley Primary School Holly Coppock, Billy Cook, Jessica Chantler and Alfie Oldham dressed up in war-time clothing

Head teacher Craig England said: “We told the pupils that it was not about celebrating war, but commemorating the fact that the soldiers sacrificed their lives on our behalf.

“Most of them came to school in costume - some were dressed as poppies, some in uniform and others in period clothes. The response was excellent.”

Apart from the war being discussed in lessons, the school held a special remembrance assembly in which the youngsters sang songs and the school’s office manager, Julie Fleming, spoke about the role her great uncle played in the Great War.

Other schools, including Baines School in Poulton, also held remembrance services yesterday.

A remembrance service was held at Baines School, in Poulton, on Friday