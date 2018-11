Cleveleys came together to honour the war dead 100 years after the end of the Great War.

Children laid poppies around the special remembrance Christmas tree in the town centre, on Victoria Road West, on Friday.

Scott Faulkner, Jessica Hover, Coun Andrea Kay, Andy Walker and Stephen Hover

Among those in attendance were veterans, cadets and the Mayor and Mayoress of Wyre, Coun Marge Anderton and Wendy Groves, as well as the Wyre Youth Mayor, Daniel Bittley.



Bob Wareham plays the Last Post.