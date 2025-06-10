Remarkable footage shows incredible view from inside Red Arrows cockpit after iconic jets fly over Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST

Remarkable footage shows the incredible view from inside a Red Arrows cockpit following a series of air displays across the UK this month.

Residents in Lancashire caught a glimpse of the world-famous Red Arrows as they flew over the county on Friday and Saturday.

The jets departed their RAF Valley base in Holyhead, Wales, at 11.30am on Friday, embarking on a 500-mile flight north to RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

Remarkable footage shows the incredible view from a Red Arrows cockpit following a series of air displays across the UK this monthRemarkable footage shows the incredible view from a Red Arrows cockpit following a series of air displays across the UK this month
Remarkable footage shows the incredible view from a Red Arrows cockpit following a series of air displays across the UK this month | Contributed

They travelled up the west coast of England—passing over parts of Lancashire and Cumbria at around 11.45am—before crossing the Scottish border around midday.

The following day, they flew over Preston for a special flypast during the RAF Preston Town Show in Avenham Park.

They were scheduled to appear over the city and the Leyland area at around 4.40pm, before landing in Liverpool minutes later.

The Red Arrows said: “From the Mint to Moray – highlights of a brilliant, busy few days of Red Arrows events. The team’s been on-the-road since Wednesday, carrying out displays at the Isle of Man TT Races, RAF Lossiemouth, RAF Cosford Airshow and two flypasts over the RAF Town Show at Preston.

“There was also a visit to Cardiff and RAF Valley, Wales – including stopping by The Royal Mint, where we struck our own 50p Red Arrows coin. Thank you to everyone who turned out for these flypasts, displays and packed engagement programme.”

