A CHARITY has been served with an official warning after failing to file its accounts on time for five years running.

The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels, in Elswick near Preston has been served the warning by The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales.

The Bonds Lane charity trustees also failed to ensure that the charity has the required number of trustees.

The Commission has been clear in the actions the trustees should take, including filing the charity’s outstanding annual returns and appointing additional trustees in line with the charity’s governing document.

Failure to comply with these actions may lead to further regulatory action being taken by the Commission.

Tracy Howarth, assistant director of casework at the Commission said: "It is a basic trustee duty to file their charity’s annual accounting information.

"This ensures that charities can be transparent and accountable to the public, the information also provides important information to help the Commission regulate and support charities better.

"I hope that this Official Warning and the prescribed actions help this charity get back on track."

The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels was formed in September 2010.