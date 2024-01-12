Insider’s next event in partnership with the Department for Business & Trade will take place in Preston and focus on a new trade deal that could prove lucrative for exporters and importers alike.

An International Trade event is set to be held in Lancashire in the new year.

Insider’s next event in partnership with the Department for Business & Trade will take place in Preston and focus on a new trade deal that could prove lucrative for exporters and importers alike.

The UK has signed a deal to join a trade pact with the CPTPP. The Comprehensive and Progressive

Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is a trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada,

Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. Between them, they generate 13% of the world's income. The UK is the first non-founding country to join, and will be its second biggest economy after Japan.

Insider’s event which takes place at Deepdale Stadium (Preston North End) on 16 January will present a panel of companies that already lead the way in exporting to these markets – whether consumer brands or manufacturers, goods and tech or services, and pass on their learnings to those who want to crack these territories.

Speakers will include Rockstar Spirits founder Thomas Hurst who found fame with his flavoured rum on TV’s Dragon’s Den and now enjoys export trade to Australia.

The audience will also hear from Kieran Fisher, the founder of KBF Enterprises, best known for its Warrior nutrition bars which he sells in places as wide ranging as Canada and the Middle East.

Another speaker at the event will be AirPureInternational managing director Rob Keeling whose fragrances have licenses with the likes of Coca Cola and sell across Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Also lending her expertise to the event will be Lynne Gillen trade partnerships manager - Lancashire, Department for Business & Trade.