Blackpool’s atmospheric Regent Cinema is to play host to an eerie ghost hunt.

Organisers are offering two free tickets via a promotion through social media.

The cinema, built in the 1921 in a style that came to be known as Art Deco, is one of Blackpool’s most distinctive buildings.

Located on the corner of Regent Road and Church Street, the white tiled building harks back to the days of the old ‘picture palaces’ in the exciting hay day of the silver screen, when crowds of people would flock to enjoy some Hollywood glamour.

But it gradually fell into a state of disrepair and disuse before being restored as a working cinema and antiques hall after businessman Rick Taylor bought the derelict building for £100,000 in 2013, reopening in 2016.

The Regent Cinema in Blackpool

Now an organisation called Ghost Haunt UK has posted on social media that it is staging a ghost hunt there and says it is giving away two free tickets.

People are asked to register their interest by visiting a Facebook site set up in the name Ghost Haunt UK.

Organisers say: “To enter, you must like this post, tag a friend who’d dare to join you and share this post on your timeline.

“Get ready for a night of eerie exploration and ghostly encounters! Winners will be announced on Friday June 7, 2024.”

It says the ghost hunt itself takes place on Saturday July 6.

Rick Taylor said: “Ghost Haunt UK are renting the building off us for one night - we’ve had a number of different paranormal events here in recent years.

“The building lends itself to this kind of thing because it’s big, it’s old and it’s atmospheric, and a lot of people have been through its doors in the last ninety-odd years.