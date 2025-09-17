Reform councillor calls for resignation of Labour couterpart over Hitler slur

A Reform UK councillor at Blackpool has called on a Labour counterpart to resign after he likened the party to Hitler in a social media post.

Cllr Jim O’Neill, Reform UK’s group leader at Blackpool Council, said the post was particularly inappropriate because the man who sent it - Cllr Adrian Hoyle - was an ex-serviceman and Armed Forces Champion for the council.

The social media post by Cllr Hoyle featured an image of Hitler wearing a Reform UK jersey.

Cllr Jim O'Neill (left) and Cllr Adrian Hoyle | Blackpool Council

Cllr O’Neill, one of two Reform members on the council, said the post had the potential to inflame hatred and sow division.

The Reform man, who represents the Marton ward, also said Conservative member Cllr Julie Sloman initially responded to the post with a 'laughing emoji' before deleting it.

Cllr Hoyle, a Park ward member, said he planned to release a statement after discussing it at a meeting on Thursday.

Norbreck member Cllr Sloman said she would not comment at this time but was considering legal action over Cllr O’Neill’s remarks.

Cllr O’Neill, a veteran, with almost 25 years of military service, said, "It is quite simple, Cllr Hoyle should show some moral courage and resign.

“As a retired Major, he should know this type of conduct would fail the 'service test.' It is a sad day when our elected officials are held to a lower level of accountability than our service personnel."

​Reform UK Deputy Group Leader, Cllr Emma Ellison, echoed the demand.

She said:"The comparison of any legitimate political party to the Nazi regime is a profound insult to the millions who suffered and perished under its genocidal tyranny.

"I join Cllr O’Neill in demanding Cllr Hoyle’s immediate resignation, alongside a comprehensive, public apology that acknowledges the immense harm and offence his actions have caused."

​The Reform councillors called on public figures to take responsibility for their words.

A statement on behalf of Cllr Sloman said: “Cllr Sloman has declined to comment pending taking legal advice as the content of the press release relevant to her is intentionally misleading, defamatory and potentially libellous."