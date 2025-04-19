Red carpet roll out as stars arrive back at Madame Tussauds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool has rolled out the red carpet this Easter as a glittering array of celebrities returned in time for the festive break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamboyant superstar Dame Edna Everage, Hollywood icon ET and TV favourite Patsy Stone from Absolutely Fabulous are among the famous faces newly featured at iconic seaside attraction, Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

They’re joined by lovingly crafted tributes to legends – including beloved double act the Two Ronnies, national treasures Morecambe and Wise, and magical entertainer Tommy Cooper – offering visitors a chance to celebrate their enduring legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedy greats Morecambe and Wise are making a comeback at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool | Madame Tussauds Blackpool

The returning celebrities have joined over 80 other meticulously crafted wax figures at the Promenade attraction, making Blackpool the ultimate celebrity spotting destination.

Guests can look forward to exclusive access to these much-loved personalities, with plenty of opportunities for unforgettable selfies and up-close encounters.

Dame Edna Everage can now be seen at Madame Madame Tussauds in Blackpool | Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Jenn McDonough, General Manager at Merlin Entertainments plc, said: "We're thrilled to welcome these incredible celebrities back to Blackpool just in time for the Easter holidays. Their return to the town has been eagerly anticipated by visitors and locals alike.

"Easter is all about fun and family, and Madame Tussauds Blackpool is the perfect place to experience both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where else can you see such an eclectic mix of icons – from political figures to pop culture legends – all under one roof”

For more information about Madame Tussauds, please visit: https://www.madametussauds.com/blackpool/