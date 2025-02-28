Red carpet concert raising money for the Combat Stress charity coming to Blackpool VIVA soon
An amazing night of music is on its way to Blackpool.
The event is called Rock the Mic event will take place at VIVA in Blackpool. It will be a night of glitz and glamour with red carpets, music performances from Tik Tok stars and much more.
The event aims to raise money for charity, Combat Stress. It aids to help military veterans with their mental health challenges. It also aims to raise awareness of the mental health struggles that veterans face and the charity itself.
Guests can expect a glamourous reception as it is a black tie event. VIVA will be rolling out the red carpet to guests who will get their own celebrity interviews upon arrival, allowing you to feel like a proper star.
Tickets cost £25 and can be purchased through the Rock the Mic website and customers can use the code:TTRTM2025 for a discount.
