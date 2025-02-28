Red carpet concert raising money for the Combat Stress charity coming to Blackpool VIVA soon

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 21:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

VIVA Blackpool is hosting a charity music event to raise money for milotary veterans.

An amazing night of music is on its way to Blackpool.

The event is called Rock the Mic event will take place at VIVA in Blackpool. It will be a night of glitz and glamour with red carpets, music performances from Tik Tok stars and much more.

The Viva Blackpool showbar is hosting a fundraiser for entertainer Katy HartThe Viva Blackpool showbar is hosting a fundraiser for entertainer Katy Hart
The Viva Blackpool showbar is hosting a fundraiser for entertainer Katy Hart | National World

The event aims to raise money for charity, Combat Stress. It aids to help military veterans with their mental health challenges. It also aims to raise awareness of the mental health struggles that veterans face and the charity itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guests can expect a glamourous reception as it is a black tie event. VIVA will be rolling out the red carpet to guests who will get their own celebrity interviews upon arrival, allowing you to feel like a proper star.

Tickets cost £25 and can be purchased through the Rock the Mic website and customers can use the code:TTRTM2025 for a discount.

Related topics:BlackpoolMusicVeteransMoneyTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice