Red Arrows to headline Blackpool Air Show - full line up confirmed

The skies above Blackpool are set to come alive once again as the Blackpool Air Show returns on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 August, bringing two days of thrilling aerobatics and awe inspiring aerial displays to the iconic seafront.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free event is one of the longest running air shows in the UK and will be headlined by none other than the RAF Red Arrows performing on both days with their signature mix of high-speed manoeuvres, colourful flypasts and incredible formation flying.

Joining them will be the RAF Typhoon Display Team delivering a thunderous performance as they demonstrate the raw power and agility of one of the RAF’s most advanced fighter jets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squadron Leader Nathan Shawyer, who is leading the team said: “Blackpool is a fantastic air show, a real stalwart of the display calendar in the UK. We are so pleased to be displaying in Blackpool during our 20th anniversary season.”

The RAF Red Arrows in Blackpool. | VisitBlackpool

Also soaring into action will be the much-loved Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, featuring the legendary Spitfire, Hurricane and Avro Lancaster - a powerful tribute to the heroes of WWII.

Crowd favourites AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers will return, stunning audiences with their gravity defying stunts performed while strapped to the wings of vintage 1940s Boeing Stearman biplanes.

This year’s action-packed line up also includes a diverse mix of aircraft displays. The Catalina, a rare and historic flying boat will take to the skies alongside The Ravens, known for their high performance formation aerobatics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The classic jet trainer Strikemaster will be back with its military roots on full display, while the Yak Trio brings dynamic Eastern Bloc-style aerobatics to the programme.

The Calidus Autogyro offers a unique rotary wing experience and the Muscle Pitts delivers raw power in a high energy biplane display.

Rounding out the line-up, the Chipmunks evoke nostalgia with their RAF heritage and agile flying style.

Credit RAF Red Arrows - Display in Blackpool. | SAC Katrina Knox RAF

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said: “We’re incredibly proud to once again welcome thousands of visitors to town for the annual Blackpool Air Show, one of the UK’s most iconic free seaside events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blackpool has a rich history of celebrating aviation, having hosted the UK’s first official public flying meeting back in 1909.

“This year’s Air Show promises to be another unmissable occasion in the resort’s free events programme, with headline performances from the world-famous RAF Red Arrows, the RAF Typhoon, and the inspiring Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

“From vintage aircraft to advanced jets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy over the weekend!”

On the ground, visitors can explore the Air Show Village stretching between Central and North Piers, where a host of stalls, attractions and food concessions will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Military vehicles, weapons displays and interactive exhibits will give families and enthusiasts the chance to meet service personnel, learn about their equipment and purchase official aircraft merchandise.

It’s recommended to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion or better yet, stay the weekend and make the most of all Blackpool has to offer.

For the full display schedule and travel information, visit their website: www.visitblackpool.com/airshow.