You can catch a glimpse of the world-famous Red Arrows when they fly over Lancashire on Friday and Saturday.

The jets will depart their RAF Valley base in Holyhead, Wales at 11.30am tomorrow as they embark on a 500-mile flight north to RAF Lossiemouth, Scotland.

They will travel up the west coast of England - passing over parts of Lancashire and Cumbria at around 11.45am - before crossing the Scottish Border around noon.

If you’re not lucky enough to spot them tomorrow, you’ll have another chance on Saturday afternoon (June 7), when they return from Scotland for a special Preston flypast during the RAF Preston Town Show in Avenham Park.

They are due to appear over the city and the Leyland area before landing in Liverpool at around 4.45pm.

How to see them in Lancs

Their flightpath is set to take them over Hesketh Bank, South Ribble, Preston and the Fylde coast shortly before midday, though timings and route might change due to weather or other requirements.

The approximate times are as follows:

Friday (June 6)

Hesketh Bank, Lancs - 11.42am

Preston, Lancs - 11.43am

Fleetwood, Lancs - 11.45am

Ulverston, Cumbria - 11.48am

Windermere, Cumbria - 11.50am

Bassenthwaite Lake. Cumbria - 11.54am

Saturday (June 7)

Millom, Cumbria - 4.32pm

Heversham, Cumbria 4.35pm

East of Bilsborrow, Lancs - 4.39pm

Preston, Lancs - 4.40pm (for RAF Preston Town Show in Avenham Park)

Vicinity of Leyland - 4.41pm

Arrive in Liverpool - 4.45pm