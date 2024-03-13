Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Arrows commander who scaled Blackpool Tower for the 'ultimate selfie' last year is preparing for another special trip to the seaside.

As part of the team's 2023 display at Blackpool Air Show, Wing Commander Adam Collins hung from the landmark’s flagpole 518ft from the ground and saluted his RAF display team as they flew past.

The famous photo was captured bt Russ Edwards, a rescue and training specialist at Arco Professional Safety Services who also made the climb, using a 360-degree camera on a long fibre pole that was tethered to him.

Top of the tower selfie

What was it like?

Now Wing Commander Collins is preparing his team for a special 60th anniversary display at the show, which will take place on both August 10 and 11.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails He described last year's events were a "unique experience". He said: "I had an invitation to watch our display from the top of the tower, which sounded all very sensible on the face of it, but actually it entailed us getting rigged up with a full harness and getting right to the top where the flag pole is. Blackpool has a significant and very special place in my heart based on that experience."

He added: "You'd be surprised the number of pilots scared of heights- it's quite significant. You'd be amazed at the number of pilots who can't go up a ladder."