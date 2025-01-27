Recently reopened Wyreside Café at Thornton's Estuary Country Park offers roaring fire as a welcome
After a period of closure, the eatery, which offers a warm welcome to people enjoying riverside walks, opened again with a new look.
The family run cafe is now open from 9am to 4pm from Wednesday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
Visitors are treated to a roaring log fire when they walk through the door, along with a selection of light hit meals, cold snacs and drinks.
Wyre Council, whoch owns the building ans oversees the county park, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fina and Phil as the recent proprietors of Wyreside Café, Estuary Country Park, Thornton.
“Serving delicious hot and cold food and drinks from light bites to hearty Sunday Lunches, you'll receive a warm welcome from this family run business.”
