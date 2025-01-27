Recently reopened Wyreside Café at Thornton's Estuary Country Park offers roaring fire as a welcome

By Richard Hunt
Published 27th Jan 2025, 18:35 GMT
The café at Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton is thriving since it reopened with a new team on board at the end of last year.

After a period of closure, the eatery, which offers a warm welcome to people enjoying riverside walks, opened again with a new look.

The family run cafe is now open from 9am to 4pm from Wednesday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The Wyreside Cafe in ThorntonThe Wyreside Cafe in Thornton
The Wyreside Cafe in Thornton | Third party

Visitors are treated to a roaring log fire when they walk through the door, along with a selection of light hit meals, cold snacs and drinks.

Wyre Council, whoch owns the building ans oversees the county park, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fina and Phil as the recent proprietors of Wyreside Café, Estuary Country Park, Thornton.

“Serving delicious hot and cold food and drinks from light bites to hearty Sunday Lunches, you'll receive a warm welcome from this family run business.”

