The Gazette is issuing a warning to readers after scammers pretended to be the newspaper in order to obtain their credit card details.

Using yesterday's post in relation to free and discounted tickets for Pleasure Beach attraction the scammers created a website using the newspaper's logo asking for people's credit card details.

A number of comments were posted by the con artists under the page 'Selection Winner' urging people to sign up to the bogus website, giving their emails and then sending a screenshot as proof.

The Gazette will NEVER ask for readers' details on social media and we have no affiliation with this website which we have now blocked from our Facebook page.

Titled 'Ticket Contest', the nonsensical post read: "Why do we ask for your card information? Because we only have permission to distribute our content to certain countries, we ask that you verify your mailing address by providing us with a valid credit card number.

The scam post masquerading as the Blackpool Gazette.

"We GUARANTEE you will not be charged ANY FEES to validate your account. No charges will appear on your credit card statement except you as there are no entry fees provided for free winners.

"Registration is free, credit card only to VERIFY winner's terms and conditions, thank you!"