We asked readers to send us in some pictures of their amazing mums in honour of today (Sunday, March 10).
Take a look at some of the pictures.
1. Happy Mother's Day
Lorraine Ashcroft sent in a picture of her mum enjoying a well deserved pint of Guinness Photo: UGC
2. Happy Mother's Day
Sarah Higgins sent in a picture of her mum Ann Higgins. Photo: UGC
3. Happy Mother's Day
Amanda Goddard also sent in a picture of her mum Photo: UGC
4. Happy Mother's Day
Tracy Purcher sent this lovely picture of her mum Audrey Purcer Photo: UGC
5. Happy Mother's Day
Lizzie Lovestianateegan Dutton with her mum Lesley Benson. Photo: UGC
6. Happy Mother's Day
Jean Evans sent in a picture of her late mum. She said: "My Heavenly Mum here with my youngest daughter. Miss that smile so much." Photo: UGC