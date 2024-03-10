Readers send in pictures of their superstar mums to celebrate Mother's Day

Mother’s Day – a day set aside for celebrating and spoiling all the wonderful mums in our lives has arrived.
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Mar 2024, 14:27 GMT

We asked readers to send us in some pictures of their amazing mums in honour of today (Sunday, March 10).

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Lorraine Ashcroft sent in a picture of her mum enjoying a well deserved pint of Guinness

Lorraine Ashcroft sent in a picture of her mum enjoying a well deserved pint of Guinness Photo: UGC

Sarah Higgins sent in a picture of her mum Ann Higgins.

Sarah Higgins sent in a picture of her mum Ann Higgins. Photo: UGC

Amanda Goddard also sent in a picture of her mum

Amanda Goddard also sent in a picture of her mum Photo: UGC

Tracy Purcher sent this lovely picture of her mum Audrey Purcer

Tracy Purcher sent this lovely picture of her mum Audrey Purcer Photo: UGC

Lizzie Lovestianateegan Dutton with her mum Lesley Benson.

Lizzie Lovestianateegan Dutton with her mum Lesley Benson. Photo: UGC

Jean Evans sent in a picture of her late mum. She said: "My Heavenly Mum here with my youngest daughter. Miss that smile so much."

Jean Evans sent in a picture of her late mum. She said: "My Heavenly Mum here with my youngest daughter. Miss that smile so much." Photo: UGC

