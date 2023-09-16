Storm overflows normally happen when the sewage system is at risk of being overwhelmed – such as after a heavy rain, or during higher levels of groundwater.

Raw sewage was released into open water on the Fylde Coast more than 1,500 times in 2022, figures show.

In these cases, water companies may need to release excess water and sewage into rivers and the sea, to prevent water backing up into the streets and people's homes.

This has an impact on the quality of our natural water sources, with some charities alleging storm overflows are being misused and under-reported.

Figures from the Environment Agency (EA) show storm overflows were used 1,023 times within Fylde's local authority boundaries in 2022, discharging for a total of around 4,713 hours.

In Wyre storm overflows were used 593 times in 2022, discharging for a total of around 2,240 hours.

And they were used 52 times within Blackpool's local authority boundaries in 2022, discharging for a total of around 290 hours.

All of these spills in Fylde, Wyre and Blackpool were from United Utilities's network.

These figures may not provide a full picture of the amount of water pollution in the area – Fylde, Wyre and Blackpool may also be impacted by overspills from areas it shares water sources with.

The Rivers Trust said it was particularly concerned by storm overflows being used during hot periods – a risk as England faces a heatwave this week.

Tessa Wardley, director of communications and advocacy at the charity, said: "Discharging untreated sewage in dry weather is bad for both human health and river health – lower river flows mean more concentrated pollutants at a time when more people want to enjoy their rivers."

"Although a problem in their own right, these discharges are also the ‘canary in the coalmine’ pointing to greater problems in our sewerage and river systems. This could be blockages in the system, groundwater seeping into broken pipes, misconnections, or just poor management choices," she added.

She urged "robust, urgent action" on sewage and river management to help tackle the climate crisis and threats to biodiversity.

United Utilities saw 69,245 overspills across its network in 2022 – although 13% of the company's facilities did not report overspill data last year.

In total there were more than 300,000 overspills across England in 2022 – a 19% reduction on more than 370,000 in 2021, although this may have been the product of weather conditions rather than improved infrastructure.

Water minister Rebecca Pow said the amount of sewage pumped into rivers is "utterly unacceptable", adding the Government has a plan to tackle pollution.

She said: "Targets set by the Government to reduce storm overflows are very strict and are leading to the largest infrastructure programme in water company history – £56 billion over the next 25 years.