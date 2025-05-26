A cafe in Blackpool has gone ‘Full Looney’ in response to Britain’s first UK Reform pub opening around the corner.

In what might be Britain’s most caffeinated protest, A Mug’s Life Crisis a coffee shop just a stone’s throw from the newly opened Reform Party pub has temporarily rebranded as the Raving Looney Party Coffee Shop.

The satirical stunt, launched this weekend by A Mug Life Crisis, aims to bring a bit of humour, absurdity, and strong espresso to Blackpool’s increasingly politicised pub scene.

A Mug's Life Crisis cafe has gone 'Full Looney' is response to Britain's first Reform UK pub opening in Blackpool | NW

The A Mug’s Life Crisis owner said: “We thought about opening our own political party, but figured coffee, cake, and chaos was more our vibe.

“So for one weekend only, we’ve gone full Looney. No policies, no manifestos—just flat whites and foolishness.”

Located just a six-minute walk from the Reform Pub formerly known as The Talbot, the shop has already begun attracting curious customers and amused passersby.

“We’re not picking sides—we’re picking beans,” the owner said. “It’s just a cheeky way to remind people that whatever’s happening in politics, they can still find a good cup of coffee and a laugh.”

Co-owner of Reform UK The Talbot Pete Flynn, 53 and Landlord Nick Lowe, 56, have denied the Millbourne Street pub is a haven for extreme right wingers and racists and insisted the venue is open to all.

The venue has been in the eye of a media storm since it confirmed its allegiance to Nigel Farage’s party.

It isn’t just that the venue, previously aligned to the Conservative party, took up the Reform banner.

In August last year The Talbot was due to host a Real Rebellion concert which was to feature bands linked to Neo Nazis, organised by Nazi music promoter Chad Charles.

It was only axed after the event was highlighted by campaign group Hope Not Hate, while organisers of the main Rebellion Festival said the event was in no way connected to their festival and did not represent the values of the punk movement.

Mr Flynn told the Gazette: “This is a community pub. Everyone is welcome here, no matter who they vote for.

“People are looking for change, and we’re providing a space for open discussion, good food, and a pint.”

Coffee lovers and political movers and shakers are encouraged to pop by A Mug’s Life Crisis, take a selfie with the new sign, and follow the action on Instagram at @amuglifecrisis.