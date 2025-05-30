Residents say rats are becoming a major problem in South Shore, reporting infestations beneath floorboards and in gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have intensified around the bus shelter outside Armfield Academy, which locals say has become a hotspot for unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

Tony Brown, 58, a long-time South Shore resident and local security officer, is among those sounding the alarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bus shelter outside Arnold School on Lytham Road has become the focus of growing concern among South Shore residents. | NW/Tony Brown

He said: “It’s the worst bus shelter I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen people urinating in it while others are waiting for the bus and there are used needles, empty cans, and rubbish everywhere.

“I even saw a rat! It’s disgusting.”

According to Mr Brown, the shelter has also become a refuge for rough sleepers and is frequently used by drug dealers and alcoholics.

He said: “It’s not just unsightly, it’s dangerous. Young kids use that stop to get into town.

“How are we letting this go on?”

Residents have been calling for urgent action. Mr Brown said he contacted local representatives but was frustrated by what he felt was a lack of immediate response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Councillor Diane Mitchell said: “I have asked the council several times to do something to improve this particular bus shelter.

“I have been told that it is in line for a replacement, more modern shelter but so far this has not materialised.”

The situation escalated when a petition began circulating among residents, demanding the shelter be cleaned, repaired, or replaced entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown said: “People are going mad about this, we’ve had enough.”

Other residents echoed his concerns, with many sharing stories of rat infestations across the area:

Margaret Elizabeth Munnery said: “Rats are a major problem in some parts of FY4. Getting into houses! I’ve had a family member bitten this week whilst rescuing his dog.”

Kelsie Jade added: “Also in FY3! I rented a house near Stanley School and had rats in my loft and coming into the kitchen. I sharp moved out. It was an awful experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion Le Drew said: “FY4 is the worst with rats - we had them under floors and in the gardens.”

David Leemar commented: “What can you expect when all the public toilets are being closed?”

Geraldine Rowberry added: “The real problem here are the scum bags who dump their rubbish instead of binning it.

“What is wrong with people now, who just don’t care enough about where or how they live?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Council has reportedly been made aware of the issue and is expected to discuss it at the next council meeting.

A spokesperson confirmed the shelter has been noted for inspection following community complaints.

A bus shelter outside Arnold School on Lytham Road has become the focus of growing concern among South Shore residents. | NW/Tony Brown

Labour MP Chris Webb, who is said to be following up with the council, acknowledged the matter is now on the agenda. Residents are hopeful a solution will come soon.

In the meantime, they are calling for increased patrols and better maintenance.

Mr Brown said: “This shelter is supposed to be a safe place for the community, especially for young people. Right now, it’s anything but.”