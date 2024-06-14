Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iconic radio programme Any Questions? is coming to Fleetwood this month.

The BBC Radio 4 favourite, hosted by Alex Forsyth, will be broadcast live on the night.

Any Questions? is a British topical discussion programme in which a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media, and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.

Where and when?

The programme is being recorde from the Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Friday, June 28.

The Marine Hall is playing host to iconic radio show, Any Questions | National World

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the live broadcast beginning at 8.00pm.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and can be obtained through the Marine Hall box office on 01253 887693 or online at www.wyretheatres.co.uk

The box office is open every Tuesday to Friday 10am – 4pm.

The audience are encouraged to participate by asking pertinent questions, and question cards will be available to fill in on the night.

Alexandra Holt, Heritage and Audience Development Manager said: “We are so proud that we have once again been selected to welcome back the BBC to Marine Hall after hosting Question Time in 2023, and we look forward to giving them a warm Marine Hall welcome.

“The show offers a unique opportunity for the local community to engage directly with national figures and discuss current affairs, which we know the residents of Fleetwood and beyond will enjoy.”