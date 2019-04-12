'Racially sensitive' chant sung by Blackpool FC fans at away games

A 'tiny minority' of Blackpool FC fans have been criticised by police, who said a racially sensitive chant had been heard at two of the club's recent away games.

The chants, which are believed to have been Islamophobic in nature, were allegedly sung by a small number of fans at matches against Luton Town on Saturday April 6 and Bradford City on Saturday March 23.

A Seasiders Police spokesman said: "It has been brought to our attention that a racially sensitive chant has been sung at the last two away fixtures by a (and I must stress) tiny minority of fans. This is unacceptable and cannot happen again. Please do not ruin the good name of Blackpool FC supporters."

Blackpool FC has been contacted for comment.