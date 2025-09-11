Blackpool Victoria Hospital is among 20 NHS sites across England where potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has now been removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RAAC, a lightweight building material widely used in public buildings between the 1960s and 1980s, has been shown to have a limited lifespan, raising safety concerns.

The latest figures reveal that while 20 hospitals have now been fully cleared, 41 sites remain affected, with work ongoing to remove the material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is among 20 NHS sites across England where potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has now been removed | Google

In Lancashire, Blackpool Victoria Hospital is fully cleared, while Royal Blackburn Hospital is among the 12 hospitals scheduled to complete RAAC removal by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

Other sites on track include Clatterbridge Hospital in Liverpool and Leigh Infirmary in Wigan.

The work is backed by up to £440 million in funding this year, as part of a wider government programme to modernise the NHS and rebuild facilities affected by decades of under-investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Elective Care Karin Smyth said: “Our nation’s hospitals have been starved of investment and left to crumble for more than a decade. Patients and staff deserve safe, modern hospitals and an NHS they can rely on.

“Today’s progress means thousands more people can walk into NHS hospitals with confidence, knowing this government is putting safety first.

“Thanks to the record investment this government is providing, we are cleaning up the mess we inherited, ripping out potentially dangerous concrete and rebuilding our NHS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Corben, NHS England director of estates, added: “Keeping patients and staff safe is always our top priority, and we have been working closely with trusts to manage RAAC safely and ensure the continuation of services while this essential work is taking place.

“The completion of these latest projects is a positive step, giving staff confidence that they can continue delivering care in safe environments – and we will keep working with trusts to complete the programme across the NHS estate at pace.”

RAAC removal is part of a wider programme affecting hospitals, schools, courtrooms, and other public buildings across England.

In addition to hospitals, more than 50 schools have already been cleared of the material to ensure the safety of pupils and staff.