Potential buyers are in discussions over the sale of Blackpool’s iconic North Pier, one of the town’s top attractions.

There has been a steady stream of interest since the iconic Grade II landmark went on the market in July.

The Sedgwick family, who also own Central Pier and South Pier, bought North Pier in 2011.

After 14 years of ownership, the family say selling it was a decision they made “with a heavy heart” but one they felt was necessary to enable them to focus on their other sites.

The sale was initially being handled by Avison Young but is currently being dealt with by Newmark, a prominant commercial property estate agents, woth offices across the country.

Richard Baldwin, who is involved in sale negotiations, said: “There has been quite a lot of interest in the North Pier.

“We are continuing to discuss the sale with a number of parties but can’t say more at this stage.”

Peter Sedgwick bought Central and South piers for around £8million in 2015, but there is no suggestion that these are to be sold.

The pier is being sold as a fully equipped freehold business, complete with its well-known attractions.

These include the 1,465-seat Joe Longthorne Theatre, an amusement arcade, an adult gaming centre, a family entertainment centre, a two-tier Victorian carousel, an electric train and a range of cafés, bars and takeaways.

In 2024, North Pier generated around £2.3 million in total turnover, with concessions bringing in roughly £154,000.

It employs ten full-time staff, three part-time staff and about 40 seasonal workers. All relevant licences can be transferred to the new owner, though a Gambling Licence and Personal Licences will be required to operate the gaming facilities.

It is Blackpool’s oldest pier, first opened in 1863, and remains a popular attraction.

This sale offers leisure operators -and investors – a rare opportunity to take on a heritage venue in a major UK seaside resort.

No asking price has been disclosed.