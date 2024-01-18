Confusion over future of long-established Freckleton Italian restaurant - as it goes up for sale
There are mixed messages about the future of the restaurant.
Questions have been raised over the future of a long-established Freckleton restaurant -after it appeared for sale for £585,000.
Lorenzo's, in Preston New Road, is currently closed due to retirement, with an announcement on its Facebook page and answerphone message stating that it will reopen in 'Spring 2024'.
The Facebook post from December 2023 states: "All good things come to an end and Lorenzo’s as we know it will be closing its doors at the end of this year (2023). Time for the next generation to take over with a new and exciting concept and brand coming Spring 2024. Don’t worry, you’re in good hands!"
The post was met with more than 100 warm comments from regular diners, many looking forward to the new venture.
However, the restaurant is also listed for sale on Rightmove, with a price tag of £585,000.
When the Post rang the restaurant for clarification, the reporter was repeatedly told that the restaurant was not for sale. The spokesman claimed not to know about the Rightmove listing and declined to comment further.
Agent Duxburys Commercial, confirmed that the restaurant is still actively up for sale.
Their listing states: "The restaurant has been under the same ownership for 20+ years and is only available for sale due to planned retirement. Following a refurbishment in 2019, the restaurant is tastefully decorated throughout. The ground floor comprises an open plan dining area, bar area, covered and heated patio area, customer WC's and commercial kitchen. The total number of covers is 98 (82 inside, 16 outside)."
The property offers accomodation at the first floor, as well as office space, a gated yard, and a walk-in fridge/freezer.