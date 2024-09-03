Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Queen has given an update about the King’s cancer treatment saying “he’s doing very well”.

Camilla was quizzed about Charles’ progress when she officially opened a new cancer centre at an NHS trust in Bath.

The King is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer and has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, while the Princess of Wales has been having bouts of chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

The Queen toured the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust’s new Dyson Cancer Centre, that centralises most of its cancer services under one roof where up to 300 patients can be treated daily.

While meeting hospital staff and patients in a Macmillan Wellbeing Hub, a calm space in the centre where families and carers receive practical and emotional support, Suzie Moon from the charity mentioned the King’s treatment.

She asked Camilla “Is he OK?” and the Queen replied, “Yes, he’s doing very well.”