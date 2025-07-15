A Blackpool teddy-bear maker has created a series of adorable videos involving two ‘naughty’ puppies who escape to watch Oasis in Heaton Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crafter on the Fylde coast has shared a super-cute sketch - starring some of her handmade teddies - to celebrate the Oasis reunion.

The heart-warming clip involves two 'naughty' puppies who ran away from home - to watch the reunited Gallagher brothers play at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Missing puppies’ caught on CCTV

Taking to social media, Stephanie Danson, wrote a tongue-in-cheek news bulletin - after the two ‘missing puppies’ were sighted in the mock CCTV clip above.

Super-cute teddies 'escape' to watch Oasis at Heaton Park | Gorsewood Bears

The clever video shows the two teddies wearing bucket hats, with one riding a red scooter.

‘No animals allowed’ at Heaton Park gig

On the Gorsewood Bears instagram, Stephanie wrote: “Sources close to the puppies have stated that the youngsters are intending to make their way to Heaton Park, Manchester in the hope of watching performances from the bands Oasis and Cast and the singer Richard Ashcroft. They are not thought to have tickets at this time. Organisers of the event have confirmed that animals ( with the exception of assistance dogs) will not be allowed entry to the venue.”

Super-cute teddies 'escape' to watch Oasis at Heaton Park | Gorsewood Bears

A follow-up ‘pup-date’ states that the teddies were spotted buying Oasis t-shirts and albums in @shoprkid in @afflecks_manchester, and were also sighted singing ‘Wonderwall’ on the top deck of an open topped tour bus at Salford Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are Oasis playing Manchester?

The captivating posts come as Oasis play their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years.

Noel and Liam Gallagher play five concerts at Heaton Park in Manchester, on 11, 12,16, 19 and 20 July 2025.

The Britpop pioneers will then play five shows at Wembley Stadium, followed by three nights in Edinburgh and two night is Dublin.

Follow their full story at https://www.instagram.com/gorsewoodbears/