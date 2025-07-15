Oasis reunion: Blackpool teddy bear maker creates super-cute Heaton Park sketch with 'escaped puppies'

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 13:54 BST
A Blackpool teddy-bear maker has created a series of adorable videos involving two ‘naughty’ puppies who escape to watch Oasis in Heaton Park.

A crafter on the Fylde coast has shared a super-cute sketch - starring some of her handmade teddies - to celebrate the Oasis reunion.

The heart-warming clip involves two 'naughty' puppies who ran away from home - to watch the reunited Gallagher brothers play at Heaton Park, Manchester.

‘Missing puppies’ caught on CCTV

Taking to social media, Stephanie Danson, wrote a tongue-in-cheek news bulletin - after the two ‘missing puppies’ were sighted in the mock CCTV clip above.

Super-cute teddies 'escape' to watch Oasis at Heaton Parkplaceholder image
Super-cute teddies 'escape' to watch Oasis at Heaton Park | Gorsewood Bears

The clever video shows the two teddies wearing bucket hats, with one riding a red scooter.

‘No animals allowed’ at Heaton Park gig

On the Gorsewood Bears instagram, Stephanie wrote: “Sources close to the puppies have stated that the youngsters are intending to make their way to Heaton Park, Manchester in the hope of watching performances from the bands Oasis and Cast and the singer Richard Ashcroft. They are not thought to have tickets at this time. Organisers of the event have confirmed that animals ( with the exception of assistance dogs) will not be allowed entry to the venue.”

Super-cute teddies 'escape' to watch Oasis at Heaton Parkplaceholder image
Super-cute teddies 'escape' to watch Oasis at Heaton Park | Gorsewood Bears

A follow-up ‘pup-date’ states that the teddies were spotted buying Oasis t-shirts and albums in @shoprkid in @afflecks_manchester, and were also sighted singing ‘Wonderwall’ on the top deck of an open topped tour bus at Salford Quays.

When are Oasis playing Manchester?

The captivating posts come as Oasis play their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years.

Noel and Liam Gallagher play five concerts at Heaton Park in Manchester, on 11, 12,16, 19 and 20 July 2025.

The Britpop pioneers will then play five shows at Wembley Stadium, followed by three nights in Edinburgh and two night is Dublin.

Follow their full story at https://www.instagram.com/gorsewoodbears/

