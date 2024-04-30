Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Fleetwood's Flakefleet Primary School returned to Britain's Got Talent - but this time they weren’t auditioning.

This year, pupils attended a press conference to quiz the judges about a number of different topics prior to Saturday night’s show.

One pupil asked: “Ant, why does that little boy follow you around the whole time?”

Behind the scenes of Britain’s Got Talent 2024 (Credit: Flakefleet Primary School)

Offended, Declan Donnelly quickly moved on from the question before Ant McPartlin could answer.

Another pupil asked Simon Cowell if he has to finish all of his broccoli before he is allowed to watch TV.

“No, because I don’t like broccoli,” Simon responded. “I hate it.”

The light-hearted segment is available to watch via catch-up on ITVX.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin guided the school’s choir to the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2019, but they lost out to Chelsea pensioner Colin Thackery.

Their adorable rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” had all four judges on their feet during the auditions.

A tearful David Walliams then hit the golden buzzer, sending them straight through to the live semi-finals.

Walliams told the school: “It was just one of the most joyous things I've ever seen.

“You've made all our hearts soar today and it's what you want your childhood to have been like and it's what you want your children's childhood to be like which is just full of unbridled joy.”

Pupils attended a press conference to quiz the judges about a number of different topics (Credit: Flakefleet Primary School)

Simon Cowell added: “You are so important to kids this age to remind them to have fun.

“Your joy that you radiate is infectious and this to me is what Britain's Got Talent is all about.”

During the final of the show, the choir’s lively rendition of Take That's “Rule The World” drew a warm reaction from the judges.

Walliams said he hoped they would win the show.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin and pupils from Flakefleet Primary school in Lancashire, arrive at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, for the final of Britain's Got Talent (Credit: PA)

"It was joyous, it was magical," he said.

Amanda Holden said she was moved to tears while Simon Cowell said they were the most fun act to have made a Britain's Got Talent final.

But Mr Thackery, now 94, earned a standing ovation for his moving rendition of “Love Changes Everything”.

Mr Thackery said he was "astonished" to have won, beating magician X to win the ITV show.