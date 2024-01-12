Stannah Primary School pupils make poignant guard of honour for much-loved staff member
A Thornton primary school has paid a poignant tribute to a much-loved member of staff.
Pupils and teachers paid a moving tribute to a much-loved member of staff who died unexpectedly after a short illness at the age of 63.
Sharon Wilson was a popular teaching assistant who had worked at Stanah Primary School for more than 30 years.
After her funeral at St St Peter's Church, Fleetwood, on Wednesday (January 10), the cortege later passed by the school where almost all of its 290 pupils - and around 50 staff - formed a guard of honour and stood in silence before breaking into applause.
It was a deeply poignant and fitting final goodbye to Sharon, who had dedicated herself so much to the Lambs Road school and its pupils.
Not only was she the teaching assistant for five and six year olds in Year One but she also worked one to one with pupils with additional needs, a role she excelled at.
And Sharon, a mum and grandmother from Fleetwood, was also the school's cleaner, who would often be seen with a mop in one hand and a cleaning cloth in the other.
Her death on Thursday December 14 - just days after she was taken ill - shocked and devastated colleagues and pupils who had known her so well.
Head teacher Hamish Clough, who has been at the school for 14 years himself, said: "It was a huge shock to us all, it was so unexpected.
"Sharon was brilliant with the children - she was absolutely dedicated to making sure they were not just well educated but well looked after too.
"She was the most loyal person you could meet. One member of staff said she saw Sharon more than she saw her own mum, it was like losing a family member."
Sharon had come into work on the Monday (December 11) as usual, and left for the day just like any normal occasion.
But she didn't come in on Tuesday and her sister rang to tell staff she was in hospital.
Just two days later Sharon died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Mr Clough, who said colleagues still did not know the cause of her death, then had to break the news to her colleagues and the pupils in each class.
He said: "It was very difficult and there were tears, many of them from colleagues."
Sharon had originally started at the school as a cook, serving nearly 400 meals a day.
She then re-trained as a teaching assistant and over the years helped teach many hundreds of youngsters.
After her funeral at a packed St Peter's Church the cortege went past the school, for the final tribute.
Mr Clough said: "I have seen many poignant and emotional things in my time, but that topped the lot.
"There was a sea of blue uniforms - 270 pupils - standing to applaud along with all our staff - teachers, teaching assistants, caterers. volunteers - everyone.
"I know Sharon's family much appreciated it and it was a fitting way to say goodbye to someone who meant so much here at this school.