Rebellion Festival returns to Blackpool this week | National World

The punks are back in Blackpool this week for Rebellion - for the largest punk festival in the UK.

As many as 10,000 fans are expected for the event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday this week (August 1-4).

Expect to see brilliantly attired music fans in town, from all over the UK and much further afield, as well as some street musicians too.

Rebellion Festival brings an array of British and international talent to Winter Gardens, with not only punk acts but ska, goth, glam rock and spoken word performers too.

This year, the weekend tickets are already sold out, but organisers say it is worth checking to see if returns are available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

About Rebellion

Rebellion is the largest independent punk festival in the UK. With over 300 punk and alternative bands, it’s held over four days and seven stages at the Winter Gardens.

It also includes a literary festival, a punk art exhibition and merchandise stalls, with all ages welcome.

Rebellion was also the first punk festival to include an acoustic stage, which has proved hugely popular.

As well as well-established acts, the festival also includes an “introducing” stage, giving new, younger acts a platform to perform on.

Who is performing?

Amongst the headliners are Sham 69, The Stranglers, Stiff Little Fingers, The Ruts D.C, Toyah, The Tom Robinson Band and The Alarm.

The Stranglers are back at Rebellion this year | Third party

In addition to these, there are bands with fabulous names such as Headstone Horrors, Half Naked Headline, Surgery Without Research, Spunk Volcano & The Eruptions, Erotic Secrets of Pompeii and many others.

For a full list of acts click] here

What they say

Jonny Wah Wah, one of the main organisers, said: “We were the first festival to introduce an acoustic stage and at the time, people wondered whether it would work, but it’s proved really popular.

“We give the younger bands a chance too, while welcoming some very well-established acts.

“Even though we do include other elements, we’re still very much a punk festival and we’ve remained true to our roots, after all these years.

“To see how well the tickers have sold this year is brilliant, this festival pulls in so many different people, of all ages and all types, literally from all over the world.”

Jonny, a member of the organising team for nearly 25 years, says the festival has a great relationship with Blackpool itself.

And he added: “We encourage people to come to Blackpool for a week, during the festival, to see what the town and the local area have to offer.”

Ticket details

Although most of the tickets have now sold out, organisers urge people interested in possible late tickets to check for returns.

Some ticket are also still left for Thursday and Sunday.

A day ticket costs £88, while a full four-day festival ticket for all performances costs £ 230. There may be a small booking fee.